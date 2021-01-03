Xaya (CHI) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Xaya has a market cap of $1.95 million and $27,036.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xaya has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,305,967 coins and its circulating supply is 45,163,840 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.