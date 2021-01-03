XGOX Market Cap Tops $33,030.22 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. XGOX has a total market cap of $33,030.22 and $23.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,277.20 or 0.99869227 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

