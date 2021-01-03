YAM v1 (YAM) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, YAM v1 has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC on major exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $14,587.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM v1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

YAM v1 Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM v1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM v1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.