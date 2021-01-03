YOUengine 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

