Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $826.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $842.88 million and the lowest is $805.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $174.98 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Five Below by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 44.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

