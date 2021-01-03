Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $157.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $342.10 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 434.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $235.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $76.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

