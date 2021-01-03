Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

DK opened at $16.07 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Delek US by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

