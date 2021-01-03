Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.31 billion to $24.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $25.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

