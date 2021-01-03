Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUTL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $8.94 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

