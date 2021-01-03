Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Brokerages predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $40.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.35 million to $41.54 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $649.30 million, a PE ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

