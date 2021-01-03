Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post sales of $146.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.74 million to $148.10 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BCOR opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

