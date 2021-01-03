Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,790 shares of company stock worth $9,480,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $36,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

