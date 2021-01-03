Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NFG opened at $41.13 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

