Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $787.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

NYSE DLR opened at $139.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.02.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,378 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

