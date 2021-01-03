Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $88.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $90.10 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $108.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $367.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $370.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.05 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $383.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. BidaskClub cut Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $58,955.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.