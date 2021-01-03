Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06).
Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $72.52 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
