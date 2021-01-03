Zano (ZANO) Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $43,537.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,480,452 coins and its circulating supply is 10,450,952 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

