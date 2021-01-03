ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

