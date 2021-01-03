ZClassic Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $24,698.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00178810 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,079,085 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars.

