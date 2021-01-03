Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars.

