ZCore (ZCR) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ZCore has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $466,066.61 and approximately $9,145.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,455,892 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

