Zebi Token Reaches Market Cap of $569,459.77 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $569,459.77 and approximately $2,565.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 661,272,760 coins and its circulating supply is 477,667,774 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

