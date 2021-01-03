Zebi (ZCO) Market Capitalization Tops $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid, Koinex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00170417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00509216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00268592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019689 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Koinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

