Zebi (ZCO) Price Down 58.8% Over Last Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, DDEX, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

