ZelCash Trading Down 12% This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

