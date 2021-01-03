ZEON (ZEON) One Day Volume Tops $102,957.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $102,957.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.