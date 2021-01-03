Zetacoin (ZET) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Zetacoin has a market cap of $150,365.16 and approximately $6,711.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,327.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.01184641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00211192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,157,536 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

