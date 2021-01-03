Zeusshield Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $134,499.17 and $61,235.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.