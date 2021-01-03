ZeuxCoin Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $247,826.83 and $11,238.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

