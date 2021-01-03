Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Financial Survey

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -26.69% -24.33% -9.11% Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zscaler and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 9 14 1 2.67 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $155.17, suggesting a potential downside of 22.30%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 62.14 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -285.30 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.82 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zscaler beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

