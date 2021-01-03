ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0009

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 84.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $855,338.03 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 761.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

