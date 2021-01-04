0Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.70 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $365,067.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.