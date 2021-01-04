$1.04 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post $1.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 million to $10.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

