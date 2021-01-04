$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Workday posted sales of $976.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $1,707,611.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total transaction of $2,043,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,131 shares of company stock valued at $76,515,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

