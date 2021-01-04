$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 267.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

