$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.14 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

