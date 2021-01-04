$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $154.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

