$115.81 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce sales of $115.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.33 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $216.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $526.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.90 million to $554.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.82 million, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.23.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 664,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

