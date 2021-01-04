$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post sales of $138.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.80 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $577.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $105.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $108.07.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.