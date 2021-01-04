$166.85 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $166.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.61 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $129.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $685.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.90 million to $690.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $767.64 million, with estimates ranging from $732.60 million to $814.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.73.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $570.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.30 and a 200 day moving average of $517.67. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

