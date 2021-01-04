180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) fell 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.51. 848,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 362,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $197,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock valued at $375,326. 73.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.