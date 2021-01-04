1irstcoin One Day Volume Reaches $77,978.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $32.98 million and approximately $77,978.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00124847 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00332581 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031563 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

