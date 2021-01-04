1World (1WO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,881.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One 1World token can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $7,881.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

