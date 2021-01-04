$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

