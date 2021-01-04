$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,427 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,184. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

