$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $136.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.