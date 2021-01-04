$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $5,300,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 701.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

