$208.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $208.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.25 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $152.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $893.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $919.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $949.85 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $8,779,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.