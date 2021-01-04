$262.91 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report sales of $262.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $263.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $99.92 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

