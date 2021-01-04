$27.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report sales of $27.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.64 billion and the lowest is $25.30 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $98.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.75 billion to $102.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.81 billion to $121.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.